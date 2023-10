ROCKY MOUNT — Rocky Mount police continue to investigate a rape that happened Oct. 10 at a hotel.

At 2:24 p.m., police responded to the Red Carpet Inn at 6953 N.C. 4, in Gold Rock, after receiving a report of a woman being raped and robbed. The hotel is in an area about 10 miles north of Rocky Mount along N.C. 48.

The victim provided officers with details of the incident.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.