ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed another person early Saturday.

Officials said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV struck and killed a person at the intersection of East Raleigh Boulevard and Stokes Street just before 1 a.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a 33-year-old man, Davelle Lashon Debro, was crossing East Raleigh Boulevard when he was hit by the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle is a black 2000 to 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with “moderate damage to the front right and is missing at least part of the right headlight assembly.” Police provided a photo of a similar SUV that fits the description.

Officers said anyone who has information about the incident should contact Rocky Mount Police Cpl. Chris Liv with the Special Operations Division Traffic Enforcement and Crash Reconstruction Unit at (252) 343-3136.