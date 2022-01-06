Rocky Mount police looking for suspect in robbery of credit union

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police were looking for a suspect who they said robbed a credit union Thursday morning.
Officers responded to 805 N. Fairview Rd., the State Employees Credit Union, around 11:30 a.m. A robbery took place where officials said a suspect entered the business and gave an employee a note demanding money. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.
The suspect was a Black man, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 and 140-160 pounds. He was wearing a blue toboggan, blue jeans and a brown jacket. No one was injured.
The RMPD Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, contact Twin Counties Crimestoppers or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).