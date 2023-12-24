ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was killed early Sunday in what Rocky Mount police said was a targeted shooting.

Officers responded after a fight broke out and gunfire was reported at the intersection of North Washington Street and Tarboro Street in the downtown area. They found a man, Aaron Porter, 34, suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

Porter was treated at the scene but died while being taken to the hospital.

“Police received information that this incident may have had something to do with an earlier fight downtown,” officers said in a media release. “The initial investigation has revealed that this incident seems to be targeted and isolated.”

Detectives were conducting an investigation that continued into Sunday evening.