ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who was not named, who was shot in her stomach.

She was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for a gunshot wound. Her status was not released. Police remained on the scene late Friday night gathering evidence.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and a message to CRIMES (274637).