Rocky Mount woman charged after refusing to stop during chase, passing stopped school bus

MACCLESFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman is facing charges after deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said she tried to elude arrest and, in the process, passed a stopped school bus.

Deputies received a call of larceny of grills off St. Lewis Road in Macclesfield on Monday. Officials said Shayna Leigh Richardson, 47, of Mamplefield Lane in Rocky Mount, refused to stop, resulting in a chase on NC Hwy. 43 North towards Rocky Mount.

Officials said Richardson passed the stopped school bus before stop sticks were deployed on the vehicle she was driving. She traveled another two miles before being forced to stop due to the condition of the vehicle. Deputies also said they removed Richardson by force after she refused to exit her vehicle.

Richardson was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, driving with license revoked, passing a stopped school bus, and misdemeanor larceny. She was booked into the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond.