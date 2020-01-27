Rocky Mount Woman indicted on wire fraud and related charges for Financial Aid fraud scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A woman from Rocky Mount was indicted on wire fraud and related charges for financial aid fraud scheme.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announces that a federal grand jury in Raleigh has returned an indictment.

42-year-old Jilly Thompson Arrington of Rocky Mount was charged with:

Seven counts of wire fraud

One count of theft of government property

One county of financial aid fraud

According to the indictment, Arrington unlawfully obtained Pell grants and federally insured loans by claiming to pursue a post-secondary education when she had no intention of doing so.

After the aid was disbursed to the post-secondary institutions and Arrington received her funds, she often stopped participating in the courses.

The release states, during her scheme, Arrington applied to thirteen post-secondary institutions and received approximately $34,471.73 in student aid refunds.

If convicted of the wire fraud counts, Arrington faces a maximum penalty of twenty years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.