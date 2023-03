ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old who they said was shot Monday night.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Tarboro Street just before 11 p.m. They found the teen, who was not identified due to his age, with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.