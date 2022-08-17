ROANOKE, Va. (WGHP) — Three men, all members of the Rollin’ 30 Crips, a street gang responsible for two Virginia murders, were sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.

Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pled guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder in November 2021.

Among those two charges were the responsibility for one murder and a separate count pertaining to a conspiracy to murder a different victim. Guerrant was sentenced to 37 years imprisonment on Tuesday.

Trayvone Raycron Kasey, 21, pled guilty in July 2020 to federal racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, interference with commerce by robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

Kasey was sentenced to 37 years on Tuesday.

Demonte Rashod Mack, 32, pled guilty in November 2021 to racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Mack was sentenced to 40 years on Tuesday.

Chauncey Dion Levesy, 28, pled guilty in August 2019 to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

His sentence is still pending and will be determined later in the year.

“One of the highest priorities of the Department of Justice is the investigation and prosecution of violent crimes. Ensuring the safety of our neighbors is the cornerstone of a thriving and successful community,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “The three individuals sentenced today posed real threats to Roanoke’s safety, and this outcome holds them accountable for their crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute violent offenders in federal court and hold them to account for their crimes.”