SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 14-year-old child was threatened with a gun, attacked and robbed of $3 by three suspects in Salisbury last Thursday, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Officer said a person dressed in red pulled a gun on the teen near Park Avenue and pushed them to the ground, kicking the 14-year-old’s head and face.

Officers looking for three suspects who kicked a 14-year-old in the face, robbed them of $3.

The three then robbed the child of $3.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.