SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police have identified a man in the hospital as the suspect in this weekend’s Livingstone College shooting, Salisbury Police said Tuesday.

Talib Kelly, 21, of Salisbury, will be arrested upon his release from Novant Presbyterian, officials said. He faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and gun possession as a felon. He was not a student at the school.

A search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website showed a previous conviction stemming from a 2018 involuntary manslaughter charge from a murder that occurred on Thanksgiving Day.

Kelly was convicted in the case in 2020.

Police said they are looking for additional suspects involved in the altercation and shooting on Saturday, Oct. 15, and released some surveillance footage.

Three people were injured in the weekend shooting and transported to Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday at a homecoming concert on campus and resulted from an altercation, Salisbury Police said.

On Tuesday, during a news conference, police said that while initially two victims were reported to have suffered gunshot wounds, a third victim showed up at the hospital with a superficial gunshot wound to the neck. The initial two victims, who were shot, were men and the school said neither of them were students at the school.

Police said Kelly was also shot in Saturday’s incident by an as-yet-unknown suspect.

The school said two students were injured during the ensuing chaos and were treated but could not provide updates on their conditions due to privacy issues.

Livingstone College said they plan on having security experts come to campus in the coming days and weeks and plan to reassess safety plans for the college in light of Saturday’s shooting incident.