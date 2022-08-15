KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man that happened on Aug. 6 in Duplin County.

Carl McDaniel Faison of Turkey was arrested on Monday. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Raekwon Wilson, 23, of Warsaw. He was being held in the Duplin County Detention Center under no bond.

Duplin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, officers from the Warsaw Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation on Aug. 6 responded to Boy Scout Lane in Warsaw after a report of a person shot and killed. Officials found Wilson dead at the scene.