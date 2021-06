GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Pitt County deputies are on administrative leave following a Thursday night incident, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic call at 5505 River Creek Drive where they found an armed man who was shot and killed on the scene.

The SBI is investigating this incident.

No further has been released at this time.

