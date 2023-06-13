COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – An incident that happened on June 9 at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm is under investigation.

A Tuesday media release states the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Department were conducting a criminal investigation. The release states that one of the prisoners was seriously injured and hospitalized. Some inmate suspects have been identified and relocated away from Tyrrell Prison Work Farm during the investigation, officials said. There have been no further incidents at the facility.

The Department of Adult Correction is cooperating with law enforcement in addition to conducting an internal investigation.