SBI: Johnston County man held under $3M bond for child sex crime charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old man is being held under a $3 million bond after he was charged with a series of child crimes, the SBI announced Wednesday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it launched an investigation after it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That investigation involved deputies from the the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 26, the investigation led to the arrest of Jason Thomas Galant, 33, at his home in southern Johnston County.

He faces seven counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of committing a sex offense against a child under the age of 13.

Galant is being held at the Johnston County Jail under a $3,050,000 secured bond.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who believes they may have further information should contact Assistant Special Agent in Charge C. L. Barefoot at 919-662-4500. After hours, please call 1-800-334-3000. No additional information is available at this time.