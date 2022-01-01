SC business owner, wife arrested after deputies seize 400 marijuana edibles

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney business owner and his wife were arrested Wednesday after deputies seized 400 marijuana edibles.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the Narcotic’s Team executed two search warrants. One at Carousel Music located 1609 W. Floyd Baker Boulevard and the second search warrant took place at the owner’s residence located in the 600 block of Grassy Pond Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, undercover police officers were sent to Carousel Music numerous times over the past six months to purchase products from the store.

Deputies said the products purchased were sent off for testing and the lab results showed the products being sold were marijuana even though they were labeled as less than .03% of THC.

The sheriff’s office said narcotics officers recovered evidence that the owner was buying empty bags and then placing his own marijuana in the bags and putting home made labels on the packages to indicate they contained less than .03% of THC

Deputies seized over 400 individual packages of marijuana edibles and THC Vape Cartridges from the business.

Deputies then seized $159,898.95, two sets of digital scales, several packages of green leafy plant material, cashing count machine, coin sorting machine along with two record books at the home.

The sheriff’s office said Steven David Petty,50, was arrested at the business and was charged with trafficking marijuana 10 lbs. but less than 100lbs. and distribution marijuana.

Sirena Petty, 47, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana 10 lbs. but less than 100lbs. and distribution marijuana.

Steven and Sirena is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.