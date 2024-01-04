ATLANTIC, N.C. (WNCT) — A South Carolina man has been arrested in connection to an Atlantic murder case.

Robert Eiskant (Carteret County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Robert Eiskant, 68 and from Mount Pleasant, S.C., was arrested on Thursday for the murder of Johnathan Salter. The murder happened in 2010 in Atlantic. Salter, who was 41, was found dead in his home on December 11, 2010. He suffered from two gunshot wounds.

Eiskant was Salter’s neighbor in 2010, living on Core Sound Loop Road. The two men got into an altercation hours before Salter was found dead.

Deputies with the Charleston County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service arrested Eiskant on a warrant obtained by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on January 2.

Eiskant was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center without bond. He is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.