LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clinton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug distribution charge.

According to the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Travis O’Neal Pressley Jr., 37, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense.

Pressley was sentenced to 15 years in prison for having numerous prior drug distribution offenses.

The charge stems from an incident in which Pressley was being booked into the Johnson Detention Center in Laurens County on unrelated charges.

When Pressley was changing out, jail officials spotted a large baggie concealed in Pressley’s buttocks.

Officials found a large amount of crack cocaine spread out on the floor when they entered the holding cell, according to the solicitor’s office.

Pressley also appeared to be chewing something and officials wrestled him to the ground to keep him from swallowing what turned out to be another large amount of crack.

Pressley is being held at the Johnson Detention Center in Laurens County.