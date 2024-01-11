EDENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged an Edgecombe County school counselor after an assault led to a woman’s death.

On the morning of Jan. 9, deputies responded to the 100 block of Bella Vista Dr. in reference to a routine call to assist EMS at the residence. Deputies said evidence of an assault was observed in the residence.

Deputies said they requested assistance of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation as evidence of assault was documented.

Based on the ensuing investigation, deputies arrested 47-year-old Donald Lanier of Tarboro.

During the arrest for the assault charge, Lanier was also charged with driving while impaired, according to deputies.

On Jan. 11—two days after the reported assault—deputies with Chowan County was informed that a woman victim of assault died while at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

After further investigation, Lanier has been charged with murder.

Lanier is listed as a social worker/counselor for Martin Millennium Academy in Edgecombe County.

He is currently being held at the Chowan County Detention Center without bond.