Scotland County man charged with raping a child, assaulting an officer

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with statutory rape of a child and assault on a government official after an investigation.

John Hernandez, 34, of Laurel Hill, faces those two charges along with resisting a public officer after the sheriff’s office received a report on July 8. He was charged on Monday.

Investigators say they found Hernandez had allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13. When they attempted to arrest Hernandez, officers say he resisted by running away and injuring an officer during apprehension.

Hernandez remains in the Scotland County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.