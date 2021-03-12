Scotland Neck man charged with incident liberties with child

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Scotland Neck man was arrested for sex crimes with a juvenile following an investigation that was reported November 16, 2020, to Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The allegations allegedly occurred between the years of 2008 and 2014. An investigation by Detective R. E. Marshall led to the arrest of Ronnie Sanderson 31, of the Scotland Neck.

Sanderson was arrested March 11 and charged with:

Two counts of Felony Statutory Sexual Offense by an Adult

Indecent Liberties with a Child

Statutory Rape of a Person who is 13, 14, or 15

Statutory Sexual Offense of a 13, 14, or 15-year-old.

Sanderson was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond and an April 22 court date is pending.