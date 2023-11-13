MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock man who was the subject of a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) search after he left the hospital following his involvement in a crime was captured in Buncombe County, according to the Morehead City Police Department.

Timothy Allen Savage, 55, was taken into custody in Asheville by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on November 6. He was transported back to Carteret County by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 9.

“Thanks to a multi-department initiative, Mr. Savage has been brought back to Carteret County and arrested on 14 charges,” said Morehead City Chief of Police Bryan Dixon. “We are thankful for the Buncombe County and Carteret County Sheriff’s offices for their role in locating and transporting Mr. Savage, which of course could not have happened without the hard work of our own Detectives in tracking Mr. Savage down.”

Savage was part of a crime where officials said he tried to break into a home but was shot by the homeowner. Police said he then stole the homeowner’s vehicle, which led to a brief lockdown of the NC Division of Marine Fisheries building when he was stopped and arrested.

On October 11, officers with the Morehead City Police Department responded to a residence on South 28th Street in reference to a shots fired call. Officials said Savage forced entry into the home while armed and was shot by the homeowner. He then stole the resident’s vehicle before leaving the scene.

After he fled the scene, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Savage was operating at the intersection of Highway 70 and South 35th Street, adjacent to the NC Division of Marine Fisheries building. That prompted the lockdown.

Savage was taken into custody, treated and transported to Carteret Health Care, before being transferred to ECU Health in Greenville for further treatment. Officials said left the hospital against medical advice on October 18, and the BOLO was issued.

Morehead City Police later received information that Savage was in the Asheville area in late October, which led to his arrest. Savage is facing 14 total charges related to the incident and was being held on a $148,000 bond. The homeowner will not be charged, police said.