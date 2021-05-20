Search intensifies for man connected to 4 murders across SC and Missouri

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A manhunt is intensifying for a suspect authorities say is behind a multi-state murder spree.

Police say Tyler Terry is connected to at least four murders, two in South Carolina and two more people in St. Louis, Missouri, who police say were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Neighbors in the Chester County area have been told to stay inside and lock their doors for days while deputies warning Terry is “armed and dangerous.”

New surveillance video captured Terry walking around Chester County Wednesday night in new clothes and new shoes. The Sheriff’s Office says the video shows Terry just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at a local business located down the road from the Command Center.

In the video, you see Terry walking across a parking lot and getting into what looks like a small little carting vehicle around 9:40 p.m. off Highway 9 in Chester, right around the Fishing Creek area where the search has been focused on since Monday, May 17.

In the video, Terry is wearing a blue button-up auto-shirt with the name “David” on it. The Sheriff’s Office says they have no idea how Terry got the uniform. The Sheriff’s Office had their SWAT vehicle out on Thursday. Neighbors were told once again to look their doors and take their guns out of their cars.

“It’s crazy. They hadn’t found him in three days, two days, three days, but they’ll get him sooner or later,” resident Sam Donald said, who lives in Chester.

There was a possible sighting of Terry Wednesday in Rock Hill. FOX 46 asked the Chester County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday if that could have been a tool to throw law enforcement off. They said that’s unclear right now, but they do not have any indication that anyone else has been helping him.

Terry is also accused of speeding away from two deadly shootings in St. Louis. Police say new surveillance video out of St. Louis shows the car Terry made his escape in after shooting a man and woman just one hour apart.

The crimes in St. Louis happened on Saturday night, May 15, prompting more than three dozen investigators to work around the clock to find the killers.

The first break in the case came when ballistics in both murders matched up. The victims were a St. Louis doctor who was gunned down leaving a trendy suburban restaurant. An hour before, an elderly couple had been targeted as they drove home from a night out. The husband injured by the gunfire, his 70-year-old wife dead.

Surveillance video was recovered and lead police to a silver SUV used in both crimes. More police work tracked the suspects to a St. Louis area hotel. By the time police descended on the hotel, they were gone, driving back east towards the Carolinas.

St. Louis investigators traveled to South Carolina on Thursday to try and unravel the case.

“This modern-day version of Bonnie and Clyde do several violent crimes in South Carolina and travel across the country. What they did between South Carolina and Missouri we don’t know yet. That’s a part of what they are going to be checking on, and obviously South Carolina and every state in between,” an investigator with St. Louis Police said.

When arrested, Terry faces charges of murder, several attempted murders, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting, injury to property, and first-degree burglary.

If you see Terry, you’re asked to not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.