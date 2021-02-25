Search of vehicle in Pitt County turns up handgun; man arrested, woman cited

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people who are facing weapons charges after a gun was found during a traffic stop.

A search of a vehicle was conducted by deputies on Wednesday during a traffic stop in the area of Belvoir Highway and Redmond Lane after witnessing a driver commit multiple motor vehicle violations. A gun was found.

Lastacia Thompson, 25, of Oak City was issued a citation for carrying a concealed gun and was released from the traffic stop.

Kendrick Gray, 23, of Winterville was identified as a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun. He was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where he was released under a $30,000 secured bond.