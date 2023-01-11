WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A search is ongoing after the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports a prisoner escaped their custody while in court Wednesday morning.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning posted on his Facebook page that Brian O’Neal Powell was in court after being taken into custody on outstanding warrants for trafficking opium. While he was making an appearance in district court on additional charges, he escaped from a deputy while being moved from the courtroom area of the Governmental Center to the Magistrate’s Office.

He was last seen on Main Street towards the area of Moratoc Park. He is 5-foot-8 and 35 years old. He was last wearing black pants and an olive green hoodie.

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove reports the Martin County Chamber of Commerce had its doors locked during the search for the prisoner. There was no additional information on the search or if additional precautions were being taken at other businesses.

If anyone sees Powell, they are asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 789-4500 or Martin Central Communications at (252) 792-8151.