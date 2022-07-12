WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect they say is wanted in a murder that happened back in June.

A post to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says deputies were dispatched to Glacus Murray Lane near warsaw on June 23 at 7 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive man who had been shot. Deputies and EMS arrived but found the man, Antonio Ortiz-Cruz, had been shot and killed.

Investigators said Ortiz-Cruz was killed in the late evening hours the day before. A neighbor said they believed they heard a gunshot before a dark-in-color vehicle left Ortiz-Cruz’s home at a high rate of speed with no lights on.

If you have any information that would help investigators with this case, you are asked to contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150. A $5,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this homicide, officials said.