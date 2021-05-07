Search warrant leads to arrest in New Bern, loaded gun found under 1-year-old pillow

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On May 6, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau, assisted by the New Bern Police Department and North Carolina Probation and Parole executed a search warrant at 902 Simmons St., in New Bern.

The search resulted in the seizure of 80 grams of methamphetamine and 22 grams of fentanyl/opioid. Also recovered were seven firearms and $9,189. One of the firearms, a loaded handgun was recovered under the pillow of a one-year-old child.

Lear Say of New Bern was charged with:

Conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl/opioid

Illegal storage of a firearm to endanger a minor.

Say is being held in the Craven County Detention Center under a $800,000 bond.

Pah Ket of New Bern was charged with:

Conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl/opioid.

Ket is being held in the Craven County Detention Center under a $850,000 bond.