Search warrant leads to arrest of two in Craven County on drug charges

Michael Goodman and Stephanie Cobb-Kennedy (Crqven County Sheriff’s Office photos)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County deputies arrested two people on drug-related charges on Tuesday.

Deputies, with assistance from the New Bern Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Connie Lee Drive in New Bern. They found heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, money and guns.

Officials arrested Michael Goodman, 54, and Stephanie Cobb-Kennedy, 48, who both live at the home. Both were charged with the following:

  • felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • two felony counts possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance
  • felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance
  • felony conspiracy

