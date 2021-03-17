Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Tuesday, March 16, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant for a guest room in a local Greenville motel.

During the search detectives seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Joseph Earl Highsmith, Jr., 47, of Greenville was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell/Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance.

He remains in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.