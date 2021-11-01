Search warrant leads to drug trafficking charge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On October 28, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Bureau assisted by the K-9 Bureau conducted a search warrant on a residence.

During the search deputies located and seized approximately 9,400 dosage units of Oxycodone with an approximate street value of $282,000 and approximately 175 grams of schedule VI-controlled substance. As a result, Eliot Lopez Avila, 39, of New Bern is charged with felony trafficking in opioids, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Avila is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a one million dollar bond.