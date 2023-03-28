NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County woman is facing felony drug charges after deputies found controlled substances while executing a search warrant at her home in New Bern’s Pembroke community last week.

Angela King Wynn, 56, is charged with felony trafficking opium; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed in Craven County under a $551,000 secured bond, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed the search warrant on Tuesday, March 21, at Wynn’s home on College Street. They found more than 70 dose units of a Schedule II controlled substance, a firearm and items consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.