BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A search warrant led to the discovery of a plethora of drugs and the arrest of two people, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, members of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division and the Beulaville Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a home at 1032 S NC 41/111 Highway in Beulaville. During the search, investigators found eight pounds of marijuana, approximately seven pounds of THC edible products, approximately 28 stamps of suspected LSD and approximately 406 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and psilocybin mushroom-infused edible products.







Deputies arrested and charged Shelly Atcheson and Ryan Atcheson in connection with the search warrant. Shelly Atcheson was charged with:

two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I

two counts of felony possession of schedule I

manufacture schedule I

maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

two counts of possession of schedule VI

two counts of felony possession of schedule VI

manufacture schedule VI

possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

She is being held under a $40,000 secured bond.

Ryan Atcheson was charged with

two counts of PWIMSD schedule I

two counts of felony possession of schedule I

manufacture schedule I

two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substances

three counts of possession of schedule VI

three counts of felony possession of schedule VI

manufacture schedule VI

two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia

He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.