Search warrant results in arrest

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested after a search warrant was issued.

On January 3 Dare County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 100 Block of Eagle Drive.

Officials said the search warrant was a result of community complaints about the residence.

During the search of the residence, officials said an amount of cocaine was located.

32-year-old Mary Nicole Midgett was arrested for possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Midgett was released on a $5,000 bond.