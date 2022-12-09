MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies in Moore County have obtained multiple search warrants in connection to the attacks on Duke Energy substations over the weekend.

Deputies say the warrants are under seal due to sensitive information and are part of the ongoing investigation by multiple agencies to find the suspects accused of firing at the substations and knocking out power.

Tens of thousands of Moore County residents were without power for four days.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, around 7 p.m., a person or multiple people attacked Duke Energy utility substations in Moore County by shooting at them, damaging the utility grid and leaving more than 45,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

State and federal law enforcement officials are working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident.

“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” Cooper said. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this, and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

FBI releases poster seeking information for Moore County attack (FBI)

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the MCSO at (910) 947-4444 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL FBI.