Second arrest made in fatal Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man this past weekend in Rocky Mount.

Michael Jamal Jefferson, 22, of Rocky Mount, was arrested in Wake County Tuesday evening, arrest records show.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dominic Antoine Baker.

The incident was reported as a shooting with injuries just before 1:40 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Kinlaw Court, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Baker dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Kaylith Lewis Moore, 20, of Rocky Mount, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with first-degree murder.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.