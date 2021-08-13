Second suspect arrested, charged in robbery of sweepstakes business

Adedus Leaveil McNair (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a second suspect in the July robbery of a sweepstakes business.

Adedus Leaveil McNair, 42, was wanted after Victor Jermaine Barrett, 47, was arrested and charged on July 9. Deputies said McNair was arrested on Aug. 9 and was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond. He is charged with:

  • Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Second Degree Kidnapping

