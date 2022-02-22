Second suspect arrested in 2015 Kinston shooting death investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have announced a second arrest in the 2015 shooting death of a man who was driving a vehicle at the time he was killed.

Police said Michael Fisher, 42, was arrested on Tuesday in Kinston and placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond. He was taken into custody by members of the Kinston Police Department.

The arrest comes after Marquez Outlaw, 32, of Kinston was arrested on Jan. 14. Police said both were involved in the death of Timothy Nobles on May 31, 2015.

Police said Nobles was driving a vehicle on the 400 block of Cox Avenue at Heritage Street when he was shot multiple times. He drove less than 100 yards before his vehicle struck a utility pole. Nobles died at the scene.