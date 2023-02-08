KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16.

Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, served the warrant.

Hutcherson was charged with six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He was arrested without incident. His arrest follows the arrest of Malachi McBride, 18. He also had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road in Kinston.

If anyone has information about this incident or any other incidents, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.