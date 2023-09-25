WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT)) — A second suspect is facing charges in a drug overdose death that happened earlier this month.

On Monday, Ali Basir Hargett of Wildcat Road in Williamston was arrested in connection to an overdose death that occurred in Martin County on September 8. The suspect was taken into custody in Greenville, NC with the assistance of the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force and charged with aggravated death by distribution. He was being held on a $300,000 secured bond.

On September 12, Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Napoleon Nishon Wesson in relation to an overdose death that occurred in Martin County on September 8. The victim’s name has not been released.