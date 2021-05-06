Second suspect arrested in vehicle break-ins in Onslow County subdivision

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman’s arrest makes two suspects charged with numerous vehicle break-ins in the Carolina Plantations subdivision.

Stephanie Best Millard, 42, of Myrtlewood Circle in Jacksonville, was arrested on May 3. An investigation revealed she was the accomplice to the vehicle break-ins. Millard was booked on the following charges:

(4) Counts Felony Breaking or Entering Motor Vehicle

(1) Count Felony Conspiracy to Break or Enter Motor Vehicle

(1) Count Felony Larceny

(3) Counts Misdemeanor Larceny

(7) Counts Misdemeanor Attempt Break and/or enter Motor Vehicle

On March 11, multiple residents who live in the Carolina Plantations subdivision filed reports that a male and female were breaking into vehicles within the community. The suspect was recorded on surveillance cameras and was identified as Kedron Rydalle Willis. He was arrested April 12 and is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective A. Coleman

at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021-2748.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.