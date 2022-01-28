Second suspect arrested, victims’ names released in shooting death of teen in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen that happened Wednesday night. The names of the two teens who were injured in the shooting have also been released.

On Thursday, members of the Kinston Police Department, United States Marshals Office and Greenville Police Department captured Maleak Smith, 19, of Kinston. He was charged in the shooting death of Michael Mills, 14, of Kinston. He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder in the shooting of Aavonta Bethea, 13, and Izaah Foye, 17, both of Kinston.

Smith was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond. Kinston Police said they continue to investigate.

Bethea and Foye are still at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where they are recovering from their injuries.

Malik Dyshaun Byrant, 24, of Kinston was charged with an open count of murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder on Thursday.