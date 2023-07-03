GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder after a teen was found with a gunshot wound on June 21.

Whitney Chanel Bizzell of Ayden was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old male, who has not been identified due to his age. The teen was found with a gunshot wound in an area of Cozy Lane on June 21.

Bizzell was captured on June 30 by members of the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. She was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Iwanniza Jerome Love, 21, has also been arrested by members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on June 21 after evidence was gathered at the area of Cozy Lane in the Belvoir Community. Officials said deputies responded at 3:16 p.m. to a reported shooting. They found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The male told deputies he was at a home requesting assistance.