Second suspect in December triple murder in Elizabeth City arrested in New Bern

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The second suspect in the shooting deaths of three people, including a 3-year-old, in December was arrested Tuesday in New Bern.

Terence Tyrone Seymore was taken into custody and transported to Albemarle District Jail, where he was being held under a $1.001 million secured bond.

The arrest came as a collaborative effort between the Elizabeth City Police Department, United States Marshall Services Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force in conjunction with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Seymore was taken into custody on an outstanding fugitive warrant for the deaths of Jaquan Tobias White, 18, Takeyia De’Shay Berry, 39, and Allura Pledger, 3.

Seymore is facing three counts of Murder, two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Inflict Serious Injury. The shooting happened near the intersection of Jordan Street and Perry Street in Elizabeth City around 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

The first suspect, Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, was arrested in Norfolk on Dec. 16 in connection with the shooting. He’s also charged with three counts of murder.

Elizabeth City police said three others were injured in the shooting: Roderick White, 40, James Harris, 29, and Terry Griffin, 29, all of Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police are still actively investigating the shooting.