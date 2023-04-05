KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second Kinston 17-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old that happened last month.

The Kinston Police Department said Wednesday the juvenile was charged Tuesday with the murder of Jayden Ellis of Kinston, and was also charged in connection to a vehicle theft that happened March 17 on West Vernon Avenue.

The suspect was not named because they are a minor. The teen is being held in a juvenile detention facility while waiting for court appearances.

This is the second juvenile to be charged with Ellis’ murder. On March 23, Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said another 17-year-old had been taken into custody after a tip from the community. He was already in jail as a suspect in the vehicle theft.

Also on Wednesday, Lanesha Lawrence, 41, of Kinston was arrested and charged

with accessory after the fact to murder and obstruction of justice. Lawrence was placed

in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.