Walhalla, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seneca man Thursday for soliciting a minor.

Deputies said around 2:15 p.m., 36-year-old Justin Turner Cheek was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center from the Warrants Bureau on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, the solicitation charge was obtained from an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Investigators said on Feburary 25, Cheek attempted to solicit sex and explicit images from an online account he believed was operated by a 14-year-old.

Deputies said the drug charge was obtained on April 27th from a traffic stop where Cheek was the driver on Smith Dairy Road near Highway 59. Deputies said 1.88 grams of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Cheek remains in custody on a $40,000 bond, deputies said.