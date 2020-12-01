Seven arrested after long-term investigations into illegal drug sales

Top row, left to right: Keith Anderson, Brandon Barfield and Chelsea Cahoon. Bottom row, from left to right: Terrell Harper, Alan Sweet, Chad-James Telle and Michael Ward (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photos)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seven people have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges after their arrests following several long-term investigations into the illegal sale of drugs.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on 22 overall charges on Monday. Officials said more arrests and charges are pending. Those who were arrested were:

Terrell Davon Harper, 26, Farmville, Arrested Nov. 18 Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 counts) Maintain Veh/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Sub (2 counts) Released on $7,500 Secured Bond



Keith Devone Anderson, 51, Winterville, Arrested Nov. 18 Possession. With the Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 counts) Being Held on $25,000 Secured Bond



Michael Anthony Ward, 36, Greenville, Arrested Nov. 18 Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin (2 counts) Maintain Veh/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Sub (2 counts) Released on $20,000 Secured Bond



Chad-James Teele, 29, Greenville, Arrested Nov. 18 Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine Remains in Custody of Another Jurisdiction Under Their Charges



Chelsea Leigh Cahoon, 27, Kinston, Arrested Nov. 22 Possession of Heroin Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail Premises Simple Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance Possess Drug Paraphernalia Released on $20,000 Secured Bond



Brandon Jemal Barfield, 32, Farmville, Arrested Nov. 23 Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (3 counts) Released on $2,000 Secured Bond

