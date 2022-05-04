WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — The Williamston Police Department has arrested seven individuals and is still searching for four others who are facing charges, following an April 21 shooting between two groups believed to be rival gangs.

Officers were dispatched to the area of South Watts Street in reference to a report of shots fired, according to a press release. Officials said the two groups had been arguing in the street; one of the groups was congregating in the front yard of 200 S. Watts St., while the other group arrived in two passenger cars. The groups began exchanging gunfire during the altercation.

Police said no injuries were reported, but there were several reports of damaged property.

Camron Savod Stokes, 18, was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Inciting a Riot, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property, and Discharging a Firearm into a Motor Vehicle. Xzavian Tyree Daniels, 18, faces charges identical to Stokes. Jaelen Diontaye Giles, 20, was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill, Inciting a Riot, and Discharging a Firearm within an Enclosure. Identical charges were filed against Jaheim Akilee Holley, 20; Napolean Nishon Wesson, 19; and Tamaric Ladon Williams, 21. A juvenile was arrested as well.

Officers have charged and are still searching for Travis Johnson III, Kwame Hill and two juveniles.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.