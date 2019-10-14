Live Now
Seven people charged with drug crimes in Craven County

Craven Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Seven people face drug charges after recent arrests in Craven County.

According to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the following people were arrested and charged as a result of recent drug investigations:

Norris Willis, 27, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Claude Irvin Brantley, 32, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Alexander Swindell, 29, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Patrick Bradley, 42, of Asheville, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Tara Wylde Long, 27, of Beaufort, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.

Kijana Marcel Williams, 23, of Havelock, is charged with felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid.

Chelsea Christine Morris, 26, of Ernul, is charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

