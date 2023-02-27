WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page the arrest of seven suspects in a shooting that injured two last December.
The shooting happened at 1201 Ballfield Lane in Williamston. An investigation led to the following arrests by deputies:
Mekhi Ezekiel Neal, B/M, DOB: 11/24/2002
508 Sheppard Street, Greenville, NC
CHARGES: Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts) – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) – Felony Conspiracy (4 counts) – Probation Violation
Bond: $550,000.00 secured
Tyler William Woodley, B/M, DOB: 04/29/2004
801 Cedar Landing Road, Windsor, NC
CHARGES: Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts) – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) – Felony Conspiracy (4 counts)
Bond: $200,000.00 secured
Nyla Ann Brown, B/F, DOB: 10/23/2001
1201 Ballfield Lane, Williamston, NC
CHARGES: Felony Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon – Accessory After-the-Fact (2 counts)
Bond: $100,000.00 secured
Kevontae Nycere Rascoe, B/M, DOB: 06/28/2004
176 Warren Court, Williamston, NC
CHARGES: Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts) – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) – Felony Conspiracy (4 counts)
Bond: $800,000.00 secured
Camron Savod Stokes, B/M, DOB: 01/02/2004
230 West Pine Street, Williamston, NC
CHARGES: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
Bond: $100,000.00 secured
Iyanna Evonne Fields, B/F, DOB: 08/14/2003
113 Belcher Road, Williamston, NC
CHARGES: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
Bond: $50,000.00 secured
Erica Passic Reid, B/F, DOB: 09/30/1998
1201 Ballfield Lane, Williamston, NC
CHARGES: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
Bond: $10,000.00 secured
Officials responded to Martin General Hospital on Dec. 28, 2022 after a report of two people who arrived at the emergency room. The victims were initially uncooperative and didn’t provide information, which led to the investigation.
The victims were identified by the sheriff’s office:
Kelsey Devon May
594 Bronty Road, Greenville, NC
Devon Jermine Duncan
2623 Old River Road, Greenville, NC