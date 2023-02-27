WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page the arrest of seven suspects in a shooting that injured two last December.

The shooting happened at 1201 Ballfield Lane in Williamston. An investigation led to the following arrests by deputies:

Mekhi Ezekiel Neal, B/M, DOB: 11/24/2002

508 Sheppard Street, Greenville, NC

CHARGES: Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts) – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) – Felony Conspiracy (4 counts) – Probation Violation

Bond: $550,000.00 secured

Tyler William Woodley, B/M, DOB: 04/29/2004

801 Cedar Landing Road, Windsor, NC

CHARGES: Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts) – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) – Felony Conspiracy (4 counts)

Bond: $200,000.00 secured

Nyla Ann Brown, B/F, DOB: 10/23/2001

1201 Ballfield Lane, Williamston, NC

CHARGES: Felony Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon – Accessory After-the-Fact (2 counts)

Bond: $100,000.00 secured

Kevontae Nycere Rascoe, B/M, DOB: 06/28/2004

176 Warren Court, Williamston, NC

CHARGES: Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts) – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) – Felony Conspiracy (4 counts)

Bond: $800,000.00 secured

Camron Savod Stokes, B/M, DOB: 01/02/2004

230 West Pine Street, Williamston, NC

CHARGES: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)

Bond: $100,000.00 secured

Iyanna Evonne Fields, B/F, DOB: 08/14/2003

113 Belcher Road, Williamston, NC

CHARGES: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)

Bond: $50,000.00 secured

Erica Passic Reid, B/F, DOB: 09/30/1998

1201 Ballfield Lane, Williamston, NC

CHARGES: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)

Bond: $10,000.00 secured

Officials responded to Martin General Hospital on Dec. 28, 2022 after a report of two people who arrived at the emergency room. The victims were initially uncooperative and didn’t provide information, which led to the investigation.

The victims were identified by the sheriff’s office:

Kelsey Devon May

594 Bronty Road, Greenville, NC

Devon Jermine Duncan

2623 Old River Road, Greenville, NC