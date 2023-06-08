JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit along with the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Ops. Division arrested a sex offender on drug trafficking charges.

The two units collaborated with the FBI and NCIS to begin an investigation on Roy L. Cox in May. Detectives learned that Cox was a sex offender who moved from Florida to establish residence in Onslow County. It was revealed to authorities that Cox moved to NC to get more cocaine. Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office County Drug Task Force and the Pittsburg Amtrack Police were able to verify this.

Detectives surveyed Cox’s home while he was out of town and were able to arrest him upon his arrival. A trafficking amount (551 grams) of cocaine was found in his travel bag. Once a search warrant was obtained, detectives found crack cocaine and a felony amount of marijuana inside Cox’s home.

Cox, 36, of Jacksonville, was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender; Trafficking Cocaine by Possession; Trafficking Cocaine by Manufacture; Trafficking Cocaine by Transport; Trafficking Cocaine by Sell; Trafficking Cocaine by Deliver; Conspire to Traffic In Cocaine by Delivery; Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine; Sell Cocaine; Deliver Cocaine; Manufacture Cocaine; PWIMSD Marijuana; Manufacture Marijuana; Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia.

Cox was taken to the Onslow County Detention and put under a $1,002,500 secured bond.